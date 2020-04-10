Metro K9 officer arrested on embezzlement, theft charges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police confirmed to 8 News Now K9 Officer Sean Malia has been arrested for embezzlement and theft.

According to court documents, Malia faces 12 counts of felony theft and one count of felony embezzlement. A warrant for his arrest was issued on April 10.

Metro says the arrest came after a long-term investigation into allegations Malia misused funds from the nonprofit Friends For Las Vegas Police K9 Foundation. He was the organization’s treasurer.

Malia is accused of stealing over $16,000 between 2017 and 2019.

He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and has since been released pending a court hearing.

According to his biography, Malia started with Metro in January 1998 and became a K9 officer in 2010. He is currently partnered with Rambo, a Belgian Malinois specializing in explosive detection.

He is on administrative leave without pay.