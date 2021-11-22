Metro K-9’s honored with Purple Hearts for ‘heroic’ actions

Metro Officer K-9 Hunter received a Purple Heart for injuries he received during an arrest in 2019. (Courtesy: LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two K-9 officers with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are being honored with Purple Hearts for their heroic actions in separate incidents that could have claimed their lives.

Best of the Badge 2021 Award 8 honors K-9 Officer Hunter and K-9 Officer Kimura. Both received the Purple Heart for their heroic actions and saving the lives of both officer and suspect. 🐶 pic.twitter.com/3GztuS6W5D — LVMPD (@LVMPD) November 20, 2021

K-9 Officer Kimura was stabbed in the neck in April 2020 after being brought by his handler to a scene involving a man with a machete.

Metro Officer Nick Bachman with K9 Kimura. (KLAS-TV)

“In my mind, I felt that if I did not deploy the dog probably somebody was going to get stabbed, one of my officers was going to get stabbed, or ultimately we would have to shoot the suspect,” said Officer Nick Bachman, Kimura’s handler.

When Kimura latch onto the suspect, the suspect stabbed him, leaving a nearly 6-inch deep hole. The suspect also bit the dog on the face.

Kimura underwent emergency surgery and was back on the job six weeks later.

Officer K-9 Hunter was also stabbed. In this case, 13 times in October 2019, when officers responded to a barricade situation near Eastern Avenue and Warm Springs Road.

K-9 Hunter appears at Las Vegas City Council meeting after his recovery. (KLAS-TV)

The suspect Joseph Arquilla had climbed onto the roof of a building. When officers were finally able to get him to leave the roof, K-9 Hunter was used to help in the arrest. He was stabbed while helping take suspect Joseph Arquilla into custody.

K-9 Hunter underwent emergency surgery and did eventually return to duty.

Both K-9s had already received