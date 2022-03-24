LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Monday for a new Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department K-9 Operations Center.

The new operations center will be located near South Point Hotel in the southwest valley.

It will house the department’s K-9 unit and will be equipped with kennels, a canine obstacle course, a 9,186 square foot canine grass area, office spaces, and more.

K9 Operations Center groundbreaking (LVMPD)

The groundbreaking was led by Lieutenant Jeff Clark of the LVMPD K-9 sections, alongside Sheriff Joe Lombardo and Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, and Ryan Growney the general manager of South Point Hotel.

The new center is expected to open by the end of 2022.