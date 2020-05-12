Metro investigating stabbing at apartment complex east of the Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a stabbing at the Harbor Island apartment complex near Paradise and Harmon Avenue. Authorities say the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute.

A 55-year-old neighbor became involved and began arguing with a 30-year-old resident.

According to police, the neighbor grabbed a bat, but for an “unknown reason,” dropped it, grabbed a knife and stabbed the 30-year-old.

There is no word on the resident’s condition.

This is a developing situation. Please check back for updates.