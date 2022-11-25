LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are trying to determine the circumstances of a Wednesday stabbing death of a man at an apartment complex near downtown.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers found a stabbing victim at the complex in the 700 block of North 11th Street shortly after 6:30 p.m., according to a news release. He was pronounced dead at UMC Medical Center.

Police said their investigation found that the victim and another man got into a fight, and at some point the victim was stabbed. The other man fled before officers arrived, the release said.

The identification of the victim is pending a report by the Clark County Coroner’s Office, police said.

Anyone with any information can contact Metro’s homicide section, 702-828-3521, or email homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers, 702-385-5555, or

visit crimestoppersofnv.com.