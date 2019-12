LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An adult male victim was driving with a female passenger Wednesday morning in the 5100 block of E. Tropicana Avenue when a male suspect fired at least two shots at their vehicle.

The victim was struck one time in the back. The victim was transported to the hospital where his condition is non-life-threatening.

The suspect is outstanding. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives are investigating.

Call the Crimestoppers Las Vegas tip line with any information at (702) 385-5555.