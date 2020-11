LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near Spring Valley Parkway and Rainbow Thursday afternoon. The incident was reported around 12:16 p.m. near the 4300 block of Verdugo Street.

When officers arrived, they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to UMC Trauma, and his condition is unknown at this time.

Suspects are outstanding. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing situation. Please check back for updates.