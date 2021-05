LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a shooting at Durango and U.S. 95 in the northwest valley.

One person was transported to UMC Trauma. Police say they are awake and speaking with doctors, and it appears to be non-life-threatening.

An altercation led to the shooting, according to Metro. The suspect is still outstanding.

Southbound Durango is closed at 95. Avoid the area.

#FASTALERT 5:46 PM, May 19 2021

Police activity on Durango Dr SB At US-95. Use other routes. — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) May 20, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.