LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man was killed when he rolled over his car in a west valley crash early Sunday morning, Metro police said.

Two women — a passenger in the car and a pedestrian — had minor injuries because of the single-car crash around 12:15 a.m. on South Durango Drive north of West Desert Inn Road, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a news release.

The passenger, Sherell Dupree, 31, and a pedestrian, Erika Gibbons, 36, who was struck by debris from the crash, were taken with the driver to University Medical Center, police said. The driver was pronounced at the hospital. Both women are from Las Vegas.

The driver, 32, was in a 2021 Dodge Charger northbound on South Durango traveling at a “high rate of speed” and approaching West Desert Inn when he lost control, veered off the roadway and hit signs and landscaping, the release said. The car came to rest on its passenger side in a private driveway north of a commercial business on South Durango Drive.

The death of the driver, whose identity is being withheld pending family notification, marks the 42nd traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

The crash is under investigation by Metro’s collision investigation section.