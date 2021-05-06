Metro investigating report of missing child near Paradise and Twain

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a missing child case that was reported Wednesday in the area of Paradise Road and Twain Avenue.

The child was reported missing near the 3600 block of Paradise Road. The area is just east of the Las Vegas Strip.

No further details were provided.

Officers and detectives are following any leads or tips that might lead to the location of the child.

“We are aware of citizens providing tips to news outlets informing that officers have located a body in a dumpster, but this information is inaccurate,” according to a Metro statement. “Officers have been looking into nearby trash containers as a precaution.”

This is an ongoing investigation. Metro will provide more information when it becomes available.