LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the south valley Sunday afternoon. It happened in the 10000 block of Rosalba Street, near Valley View Boulevard and Cactus Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

Police say they originally received an “unknown trouble call” around that time. Dispatchers could hear arguing in the background of the call.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found a man armed with a “long gun” standing in the doorway of a residence. Officers fired several shots, hitting the man multiple times.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to UMC. There is no update on his condition at this time.

Metro says no officers are reportedly injured.

Metro will provide more information related to this incident later this week. It is still under investigation.