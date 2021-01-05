Metro investigating juvenile’s alcohol-related death on New Year’s Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating the alcohol-related death of a juvenile in the southwest valley on New Year’s Day.

While few details are currently available on the circumstances surrounding the juvenile’s death, police are waiting on toxicology results from the Clark County Coroner’s Office before moving forward.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a house on Panorama Crest Avenue in the exclusive Ridges neighborhood near West Desert Inn Road and Red Rock Ranch Road at 8:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

A juvenile was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

A statement released by the Alexander Dawson School revealed the death of a female eighth-grade student named Aumnie Halper, but police have not confirmed that the student is the same one involved in the New Year’s Day report:

The Alexander Dawson School is devastated to share the news that Dawson eighth-grade student Aumnie Halper, a vivacious, bright, and joyful member of our community, passed away on January 1, 2021. There are no words to express the deep grief and sadness our community is feeling, and there are no words of comfort that seem adequate.



Aumnie has been at Dawson since kindergarten, and there are few on campus who have not experienced her infectious laughter, sense of humor, and lovely smile. She was an advocate, an outgoing community bridge-builder, performer, artist, and athlete. Her positive impact on our campus was palpable, and her passing leaves a void that cannot be filled.



In addition to supporting Aumnie’s family, our primary concern is to care for our students, families, faculty, and staff. We want you to know that when our students return to campus on Tuesday, January 5, we will have developmentally-appropriate opportunities for students to come together with trusted faculty and counselors to process their grief, support one another, and begin to heal. For the eighth-grade class, in particular, Tuesday will not be a normal school day; instead, the class will be together with their teachers to talk, share, and grieve. We will also have additional grief counselors on hand to help all of our students, faculty, and staff process their emotions. Alexander Dawson School statement to parents

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.