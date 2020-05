LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A 24-year-old Las Vegas man was arrested for allegedly battering his brother and hurting two family pets. According to Metro Police, on May 3, officers were called to the 200 block of West Baltimore Avenue on May 3 about two brothers who were fighting.

When police arrived at the home, they learned the men were fighting because one of the brothers kicked the family dog. When officers asked John Ray Rabo why he did it, he told them it was because the dog was in his way.