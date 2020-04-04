Son shot father and mother at family cookout, father killed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police say a son shot his parents at a family cookout Saturday afternoon. The incident happened around 1 p.m. in the area of Garland Court near Rochelle & Eastern.

Police say they received several 911 calls around that time, reporting a shooting at a home in the area.

Police say the son, who is in his 30s, got into an argument at the cookout with several family members. At that point, the father took the son into the garage to try to calm him down. The son then shot his father and his mother. The father, who was in his 70s, died at the scene. The mother was transported to Sunrise Hospital and at least check was going into surgery.

The suspect was taken into custody unharmed.

Police say there were several other family members in the house. According to police, they made the 911 calls as they hid upstairs in the home.

Police say this happened at the parent’s home and that the suspect does live with the parents.