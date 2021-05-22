UPDATE: Man shot, killed by neighbor near Nellis Blvd., suspect fled scene

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police say an ongoing neighbor dispute led to a shooting where a man died at a trailer park near Nellis Blvd, and Cheyenne Ave. and police are searching for the suspect.

In a briefing Saturday morning, Metro police said that officers responded to report of a man shot at 6:15 a.m. Upon arriving to the scene, officers did find a Hispanic man in his mid-40’s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds laying between two mobile home units in the park complex. The man was immediately taken to UMC Trauma where he later died.

Police say the incident was part of an ongoing neighbor dispute and that the man who died lived directly next door to the suspect that fired at him multiple times until striking and killing him. The suspect immediately fled the scene in unknown car and police are actively searching for him. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his early 50’s.

Metro Police at the scene of a shooting at a mobile home park near Nellis Blvd.

Police noted that there were small children and adults in the victim’s trailer during the time of the shooting but that no one else was hurt during the altercation. Police are still investigating and interviewing witnesses and other neighbors. They are asking the public for help in locating the suspect. If you have any information, you’re asked to please call Crime Stoppers or the police.

