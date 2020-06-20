Metro: Woman stabbed multiple times, killed in southwest Valley drainage tunnel

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a homicide near Hacienda Avenue and Decatur in the southwest Valley.

According to Metro Lt. Ray Spencer the incident occurred around 11:23 p.m. Friday in the 5200 block of South Edmond Street.

Spencer said there are several homeless individuals who live in a drainage canal that runs underneath an apartment complex in the area.

A group of people in the drainage tunnel reportedly got into an argument. Spencer says a man brandished a knife and stabbed a woman multiple times. The suspect fled and another man chased him from the scene.

Authorities say police have not been able to locate either man.

Another homeless individual used a phone to call 911 and stood by until police and medical authorities arrived.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

Police are still searching for the suspect. Spencer was unable to give a specific description, only saying they are looking for a white or hispanic male.

Metro urges anyone with information to contact them. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.