Metro investigating homicide in the southeast Valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a homicide near South Gateway Road and Rawhide Street in the southeast Valley. According to Metro Police, when officers arrived to the 5500 block of Gateway Drive they found a man who was said to be in his 40s or 50s lying and bleeding on the ground.

Witnesses in the area said they heard a commotion beforehand, Metro said. The victim was taken to hospital where he died.

The suspect is on the loose, and Metro still has not released a description of the suspect(s).

This is a developing situation. Please check back for more updates.

