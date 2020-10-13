Metro investigating homicide in southeast valley

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LIVE UPDATE WILL STREAM HERE AT 9:30 PM:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a homicide in the southeast valley near East Sahara Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, on Club House Drive.

According to LVMPD officers and detectives, they responded to a residence at this location around 6:17 p.m.

Lt. Richard Meyer will provide an update at 9:30 p.m. and we will stream the news briefing here on our website and Facebook page.

8 News Now crews are headed to the scene. This is all the information we have at this time.

Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories