Metro investigating hit-and-run involving 3 pedestrians

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left three people hurt after a van struck them and fled the scene. Two of the victims are said to be juveniles, accord to Metro.

It’s happening at W. Craig Road and N. Rancho Drive. The area is closed to traffic.

Metro said the van fled the area after hitting the pedestrians, but they were able to catch up with following another crash. The driver has been taken into custody.

According to Metro, the victims’ injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

No other details were released. This is a developing story.