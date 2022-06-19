LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting Sunday morning at the Fremont Street Experience.

Lt. Jason Johansson of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police homicide unit said one person was fatally shot and another wounded at about 2:12 a.m. after an argument at one of the casinos spilled outside, near Fremont Street and Casino Center Drive.

One person pulled a gun, Johansson said, and the two persons who were shot were taken to University Medical Center where one of the victims died. The other was treated for injuries that were non life threatening, he said.

Police were at the scene and still looking for a suspect, Johansson said.