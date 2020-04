LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead after a rollover crash involving 10 vehicles in the east Valley. The incident occurred near East Sahara and South Lamb around 3:40 p.m.

The driver of the car that caused the crash died at the hospital. Police say one other person was transported and appears to be okay.

It is unknown if the crash is weather-related.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.