LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash near Eastern Avenue and Windmill Lane in the southeast valley. The driver involved is suspected of being under the influence, authorities say.

RTC Tweeted Eastern Avenue is closed at Windmill through Wigwam.

#FASTALERT 07-Jan-2021 10:52 pm, =UPDATE=

Crash on Eastern Avenue Closed at Windmill Thru Wigwam,

Avoid area. — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) January 8, 2021

Avoid the area.

