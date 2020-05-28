Metro investigating death of inmate while under house arrest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating the death of an inmate who was on house arrest. Police found the inmate on Wednesday morning after learning their ankle monitor had lost power.

After knocking on the inmate’s door with no answer, police entered to perform a welfare check. There, the inmate was found dead.

Police say there was no evidence suggesting the inmate was the victim of a crime. They believe the inmate may have had a medical episode.

The deceased was booked into Clark County Detention Center on March 26 on robbery charges and was released to house arrest earlier this week.

Police had yet to release the inmate’s identification.