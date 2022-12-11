LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night when he hit a raised median, was ejected and then struck by an oncoming vehicle at a southwest Las Vegas valley intersection, Metro police said.

The rider of a 2015 Harley-Davidson Softail Breakout FXSB was on southbound South Rainbow Boulevard at about 10 p.m. when he approached West Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a news release.

The fatal accident Saturday involving a motorcycle and two vehicles happened at the intersection of West Sahara Avenue and South Rainbow Boulevard (State Route 595), police said.

His bike entered the left-hand turn lane, striking the raised center median. He was ejected, landed in the northbound lanes of Rainbow and then was hit by a 2016 Nissan Rogue.

The motorcyclist, a man, 57, of North Las Vegas, was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said. His identity is pending an examination by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Police said the driver of the Nissan Rogue, Alain Smith, 50, of North Las Vegas, in trying to avoid hitting the motorcyclist, first struck a 2014 Nissan Altima that also was travelling north on Rainbow.

Smith and the driver of the Altima, Gerisse Capulong, 21, also of North Las Vegas, remained at the scene, and neither showed signs of impairment, police said.

Neither driver was injured nor were two passengers in the Altima, a girl, 15, and a boy, 10, according to the release.

The death is the 143rd traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Jurisdiction for 2022, the news release said.

The crash is being investigated by Metro’s collision investigation section