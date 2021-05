Metro investigating after calls of ‘possibly someone shot’ in downtown Las Vegas; victim dies at scene

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating after calls of “possibly someone shot” in downtown Las Vegas.

It happened in the area of 14th Street and Stewart Avenue just before 10:30 Wednesday night.

Once police arrived, they found a man with trauma to the body. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating this incident as a homicide.

This is a developing story.