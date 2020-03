LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a crash near East Sahara and Burnham that left a 15-year-old pedestrian in critical condition Tuesday evening.

Westbound Sahara will be closed through the duration of the investigation. Avoid the area.

#FASTALERT 03-Mar-2020 04:56 pm,

Crash on Sahara Avenue Westbound at Eastern Ave,

All WB lanes blocked. Use other routes. — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) March 4, 2020

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.