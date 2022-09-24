LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a crash early Friday that killed a motorcyclist in the west valley.

A man on a black 2019 Harley Davidson was riding west on West Centennial Parkway just before 10 a.m. when he collided with a black 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup at the intersection of North Hualapai Way, according to a news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said evidence at the scene and statements from witnesses indicate the pickup was stopped facing east on West Centennial Parkway at the intersection, ready to make a left turn. The collision happened when the pickup turned left across the motorcycle’s path, police said.

Emergency personnel took the motorcyclist, a man, 39, of Las Vegas, to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

His death is the 106th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2022, the release said. The victim’s identity will be released pending notification of family.

The driver of a pickup, a male, 17, also a Las Vegas resident, had minor injuries, police said.

Metro’s collision investigation section is investigating.