LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man trying to cross a busy northeast valley intersection was not in a marked crosswalk when he was hit by an SUV late Friday, Metro police said.

The man, Nasser Pooya, 75, was taken to University Medical Center with what police described as “severe” injuries after being struck at about 11:30 p.m. at East Lake Mead Boulevard, east of North Pecos Road.

Pooya was on the south side of East Lake Mead Boulevard, trying to cross, when a 2017 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling west and approaching North Pecos Road, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a news release.

Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicate Pooya “traveled into the path of the approaching vehicle and was struck,” the release said.

Police said the driver, Jeffrey Paquette Jr., of Somerset, Massachusetts, remained at the scene and that driver impairment was not a factor in the crash.

Metro’s collision investigation section is looking into the crash, according to the release.