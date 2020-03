LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner identified Kevin Figueroa, 15, and Alex Figueroa, 17, as the two boys found dead following a domestic shooting Friday night. It happened in the 3900 block of Chasing Heart Way, near Nellis and Craig.

At around 10:30 p.m., dispatchers received a 911 call, in which gunfire could be heard in the background. The caller said her father was in the house shooting.