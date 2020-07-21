Driver arrested after pedestrian injured in southeast Las Vegas crash; impairment a factor

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police have arrested the driver involved in an auto-pedestrian crash in southeast Las Vegas, citing impairment. Officers determined the individual was under the influence of a controlled substance when the incident occurred.
It happened around 8:39 p.m. near East Tropicana and South Eastern avenues.
The driver was transported to jail.
Authorities found an injured female after receiving a report of a person struck by a vehicle. She was transported to the hospital, and police say she sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Due to debris and the investigation, police ask you to avoid the the area.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.