Driver arrested after pedestrian injured in southeast Las Vegas crash; impairment a factor

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police have arrested the driver involved in an auto-pedestrian crash in southeast Las Vegas, citing impairment. Officers determined the individual was under the influence of a controlled substance when the incident occurred.

It happened around 8:39 p.m. near East Tropicana and South Eastern avenues.

The driver was transported to jail.

Authorities found an injured female after receiving a report of a person struck by a vehicle. She was transported to the hospital, and police say she sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Due to debris and the investigation, police ask you to avoid the the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

