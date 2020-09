LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the southwest Las Vegas valley. Police say it happened at about 7:30 p.m. in the 9600 Block Bouncing Ball near Gomer Road and El Capitan Way.

Police say they arrived on the scene and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. At last check he was alive, but police have not provided an update on his condition.

This is a developing story.