LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a double stabbing near N. Mojave Road and E. Charleston Boulevard. According to police, two people were stabbed around 4:27 p.m. at the Oasis Ridge Apartment located at 3040 E. Charleston

When officers arrived at the scene they found two men suffering from stab wounds. Paramdics were called to the scene to treat them.

There’s no word on their condition.