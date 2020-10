LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating shots fired call near W. Desert Inn and S. Cimarron Road. It all unfolded in the 8200 block of Golden Cyrus around 5:20 a.m.

According to Metro, shots were fired into a house. Metro arrived at the scene and found a vehicle nearby. No one was hurt. Metro Police are still searching for the suspects.

No other details were released.