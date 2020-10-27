Metro investigates shooting near Desert Inn and Fort Apache

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the southwest part of the Las Vegas valley. According to Metro, officers were called to the 9400 block of W. Desert Inn Road, which is near the intersection of DI and Fort Apache, to investigate reports of gunfire.

Metro said it occurred in the shared parking lot of Terrible Herbst and Walgreens. Officers responded and secured the scene, and that is where detectives found evidence of a shooting.

The gunshot victim transported themself to an area hospital, and police were called.

No other details were released. This is a developing story.