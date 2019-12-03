Metro investigates shooting near Buffalo and Summerlin Parkway; 1 person hospitalized

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are on the scene of a shooting in the northwest near N. Buffalo Drive and Summerlin Parkway. According to Metro, one person was shot in the 7300 block of Pirates Cove Road.

The person is said to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The person was taken to UMC, but their condition is unknown. Police are also actively searching for the suspect, so everyone is being asked to avoid the area.

Metro Police set up a perimeter where traffic may be affected in the following areas:

Westcliff between the area of Buffalo and Tenaya

Pirates Cove and Buffalo

Pirates Cove and Tenaya

No other information was released.