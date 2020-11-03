Metro investigates shooting near Boulder Highway and Twain; suspects still on the loose

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex located at 3850 Mountain Visa Street near E. Twain Avenue and Boulder Highway.

Police were called after multiple citizens reported gunfire in the area. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics arrived, rendered aid to the victim before transporting him to Sunrise Hospital. His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening, Metro said.

Metro Police are still looking for the suspect(s). Everyone is asked to avoid the area.