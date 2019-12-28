Homeowner shoots burglar in self defense, suspect pronounced dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro says they are investigating a shooting that occurred in the southeast valley on Saturday. It happened near Warm Springs Road and Eastern Avenue.

According to police, a 30-year-old man broke into a home near Magic Moment Lane and Knoll View Drive. Police say the man broke open the glass sliding door at the back of the house. That’s when the female homeowner retrieved a handgun before confronting the suspect. The homeowner then shot at the suspect after he allegedly lunged toward her.

Officials say the suspect fled the home, got in a car, drove away and then crashed the car two blocks away from the home. When police found him, he had one gunshot wound. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

One neighbor says he saw the suspect trying to drive away.

“I did notice it was a car that was driving somewhat slow and that the front left tire was flat. If the car had stopped I was going to offer assistance with the flat tire,” said neighbor Joseph Boyd. “I didn’t think much of it at the time until I saw the yellow tape and was able to put it together.”

Officials believe the suspect could have been casing the area prior to the incident.

“We have some preliminary information that we believe the suspect may have been here for several hours parked in front of the house and could’ve possibly been casing the area prior to the burglary that occurred,” said Metro Lt. Ray Spencer.

Shadow Crest Street at Warm Springs was closed as police investigated the shooting.