Metro investigates shooting in northeast near Lake Mead and Nellis

LAS VEGAS (KLAS ) — Metro Police are investigating a shooting in northeast Las Vegas. It happened around 3:35 p.m at 5346 E. Lake Mead near Lake Mead and Nellis Boulevard.

Witnesses told Metro Police they heard a commotion before they heard shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they found an 18-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The male victim was transported to UMC Trauma for treatment. His condition is unknown.

Metro did not release any information about the suspect.