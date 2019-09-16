Metro investigates shooting in northeast near Lake Mead and Nellis

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Lake Mead and Nellis shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS ) — Metro Police are investigating a shooting in northeast Las Vegas. It happened around 3:35 p.m at 5346 E. Lake Mead near Lake Mead and Nellis Boulevard.

Witnesses told Metro Police they heard a commotion before they heard shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they found an 18-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The male victim was transported to UMC Trauma for treatment. His condition is unknown.

Metro did not release any information about the suspect.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories