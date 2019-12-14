Metro investigates homicide involving wife who stabbed her husband to death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro is investigating a homicide that happened in the southwest valley and resulted in the death of a father and husband Saturday morning. Police say a wife stabbed her husband multiple times at the Budget Suites apartment complex on Tropicana, near Bell Drive and Wynn Road.

Officers received a 911 call around 9:30 Saturday morning from a juvenile who lives in one of the apartments. The juvenile said his father was injured and needed medical attention. Police arrived and found a black male in his 50s suffering from multiple stab wounds inside of the apartment.

Medical personnel pronounced the victim deceased.

Officers then located the victim’s wife, a black female in her 40s. They found that she had lacerations on her hands, presumably from the stabbing, and transported her to UMC.

Three small children, ranging in age from 8 to 11, were in the apartment during the stabbing, but were not injured.

The children will be taken into custody by Child Protective Services.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.