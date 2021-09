LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in Spring Valley Friday night.

Officers responded to the 6300 block of Montcliff Ave, near Rainbow and Twain, shortly after 9:00 p.m. to reports of a shooting at residence, according to Metro Lt. Jesse Roybal. One person was shot and transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.