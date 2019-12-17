Metro investigates hit-and-run that left pedestrian with critical injuries

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro says a female pedestrian is critically injured after being hit by a pickup truck while walking outside of a crosswalk early Tuesday morning. Police responded to the area of Paradise Road and Flamingo Road just after midnight on Tuesday.

Their investigation shows that the female pedestrian, in her 20s, was crossing Flamingo Road southbound. Police say a black 2015-2019 GMC Canyon or Chevrolet Colorado pickup was traveling east on Flamingo Road in the right travel lane when it struck the pedestrian who was not in a crosswalk in a dimly lit area.

The pedestrian was transported to Sunrise Hospital with critical injuries.

The vehicle and driver involved in the incident did not remain at the scene and have not been located.

Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the vehicle and driver involved in the crash. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-4060. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702)­ 385­5555.