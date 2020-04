LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle rollover accident near Buffalo and Torino. The crash that has closed Buffalo in both directions between Ford and Agate happened shortly before 8 p.m.

According to Metro Police, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Motorists should expect roadway closures and traffic delays in the area until about midnight.

No other details were released. This is a developing story.