Metro investigates drive-by shooting in east valley, no arrests yet

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro says they are looking for a suspect involved in a drive-by shooting in Sunrise Manor. It happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning near the area of Carey Avenue and Lamb Boulevard, according to officials.

The victim told police he was walking near Lincoln Road and Carey Avenue, on his way to the store, when a beige sedan drove by and fired about three shots. The sedan then sped off and the victim realized he was shot.

Metro says the victim ran inside his house and family members called 911.

He was transported to the hospital and taken into surgery. Authorities say the victim is stable and expected to survive.

The suspect(s) is outstanding at this time. Detectives are on scene investigating what happened.