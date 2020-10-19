Metro investigates death of man at car dealership

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police officers are investigating a death at a car dealership near W. Sahara Avenue and S. Lindell Road.

According to Metro, patrol officers responded to the dealership located in the 5000 block of West Sahara because of reports of a man battering employees there. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a man who appeared to be in the middle of a medical crisis.

An ambulance was called to the area, and paramedics pronounced the man dead.

No other details were released. This is a developing story.