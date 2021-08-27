Metro investigates deadly stabbing in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that occurred Friday morning in the northwest valley.

Around 11:45 a.m., a caller to 911 reported finding a man unconscious and covered in blood inside an apartment complex in the 3300 block of N. Tenaya Way, north of W. Cheyenne Ave. Dispatchers gave the caller CPR instructions, but the victim was deceased by the time paramedics arrived.

Police later said the victim was suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Officials were not able to immediately release a description of the killer or provide additional details. Police did not identify the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.