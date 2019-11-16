Metro investigates deadly shooting of male juvenile

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning in the area of South Torrey Pines Drive, near West Charleston Boulevard.

Police say numerous people heard gunshots near Casada Way and Torrey Pines around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officers arrived to the scene and found a male juvenile deceased from a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact police at (702) 828-8452. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.