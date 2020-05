LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Las Vegas near Tropicana Avenue and Spencer Street. According to Metro, officers were called to the Glen Oak Square Homeowner community, which is located at 1751 East Reno, to investigate the shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man dead. No other details were released. We’ll have more on this developing story on 8 News NOW at 11 p.m.