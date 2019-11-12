Metro investigates barricade situation near Desert Inn and Maryland Parkway; homes evacuated

LAS VEGAS (KLAS ) — A barricade situation has disrupted the night of numerous residents at an apartment complex near S. Maryland Parkway and E. Desert Inn Road.

According to police, it all started as an argument occurred between two men, and one male pointed a firearm at the other. Officers found the suspect’s vehicle near Athens and Lisbon, and they believe the suspect is barricaded inside an apartment complex located at 3370 Athens Lane.

Numerous apartments have been evacuated, and SWAT was called to the scene and the suspect was taken back into custody by 7:21 p.m.

No other details were released.