Metro investigates barricade situation near Ann and Cimarron

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a barricade situation in the northwest valley, and at one point, a woman was trapped inside.

Officers were first dispatched to a house in the 5400 block of Milkwood Lane due to reports of an armed suicidal subject. The neighborhood is N. Cimarron and West Ann roads.

According to Metro, while investigating, they discovered details that led them to believe that there was an injured woman inside the home. They say the woman needs medical attention but has not been allowed to leave, but eventually, she came out, so now Metro is just treating the situation as a suicidal person who’s holed up.

SWAT has been called out to the scene to assist.

Everyone is asked to avoid the area.