Metro investigates barricade situation at home near Decatur and Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a barricade situation near Decatur and Lake Mead. According to authorities, around 4 p.m., officers were in the area looking for a wanted suspect.

The man was located in the 1800 block of Ridgefield Drive, but he refused to comply with officers and be taken into custody. According to Metro, the man ran away and retreated up to the roof of a home.

SWAT has been called in to assist officers. Please avoid the area.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story.